Pritchard accumulated zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 13 minutes during Monday's 116-108 victory over Milwaukee.

Pritchard logged a plus-14 in the box score across his limited court time. Despite failing to score, the 24-year-old supplied four assists without a turnover, as well as chipped in a steal. He's shot just 4-for-16 from beyond the arc against Milwaukee thus far, but Pritchard connected on 41.2 percent of his threes in the regular season.