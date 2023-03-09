Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said Pritchard (heel) may miss the Celtics' upcoming six-game road trip that begins Saturday in Atlanta, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Pritchard hurt his left heel going for a game-winning shot attempt in an overtime loss to the Cavaliers on Monday and then missed Wednesday's win over the Trail Blazers. Assuming Pritchard ends up missing the six-game trip, his next chance to play wouldn't arrive until March 24 versus the Pacers. Pritchard had been a fringe member of the Celtics' rotation prior to suffering the injury, so his likely absence for the road trip isn't expected to open up any major minutes for the Celtics' other supporting players.