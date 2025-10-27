Pritchard accumulated 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes during Sunday's 119-113 loss to the Pistons.

The 27-year-old guard delivered his best performance yet on the young season, with the double-double being his first since April 9 against the Magic last season. Pritchard has seen a big increase in his usage with Jayson Tatum (Achilles) unavailable and the Celtics having shed plenty of talent in the offseason, and he's off to a solid start to what could easily be a career-best campaign, averaging 15.0 points, 6.7 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.0 steals in 35.7 minutes through three games.