Pritchard produced 10 points (1-11 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes of Wednesday's 110-108 preseason win over the Raptors.

Pritchard was ice cold from the field, but he stepped up in other areas Wednesday. He appears to have locked up the starting point guard role, and now there's a chance for possibly more usage early on with Jaylen Brown tweaking his hamstring Wednesday.