Pritchard (heel) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Raptors, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Pritchard will miss his second straight game Tuesday after being downgraded from questionable to out with left heel pain. His next chance to suit up is Friday's rematch with Toronto.
More News
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Officially ruled out•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Late addition to injury report•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Cleared for action•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Questionable vs. Utah•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Won't play Thursday•