Pritchard recorded 43 points (14-20 FG, 10-16 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 128-118 win over the Trail Blazers.

Pritchard was on fire in the win, landing a career-high 10 three-pointers en route to what was also a career-high 43 points. He combined with Derrick White to score 84 points, the first time a pair of Celtic teammates have each totaled 40 points. After a scorching start to the season, Pritchard had slowed down over the past month, making this a much-needed return to form.