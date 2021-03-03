Pritchard had 15 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 win over the Clippers.

The 23-year-old hadn't made multiple three-pointers in a game since drilling six Feb. 11, so it was a welcome shooting display for the Celtics. Pritchard was averaging 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 32.4 percent from the field over the previous six games, so hopefully Tuesday's game marks the end of his slump.