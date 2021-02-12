Pritchard posted 20 points (6-10 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 29 minutes in Thursday's 120-106 win over Toronto.

The rookie drained a career-high six three-pointers, often off of sweet assists from Jayson Tatum. Toronto made a point of double-teaming both Tatum and Jaylen Brown, which created lots of open corner threes for FastPP and Semi Ojeleye (24 points). Maybe more important for Pritchard is that fellow point guard back-up Jeff Teague received a DNP-Coach's Decision. A case can be made that Pritchard is, so far, the third-best rookie in the Association, after LaMelo Ball and Tyrese Haliburton. Expect more big minutes from Pritchard on Friday as the C's rest Kemba Walker for the back-half of the back-to-back.