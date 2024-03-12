Pritchard is starting Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Pritchard will get the nod at point guard with Jrue Holiday (knee) listed out for Monday's matchup. This marks Pritchard's first start of the 2023-24 campaign.
More News
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Shines off bench in blowout win•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Season-high 28 points vs. Nets•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Poor production continues•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Can't connect from deep•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Unimpressive in win•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Impresses off bench once again•