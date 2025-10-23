Pritchard tallied 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-7 3 Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 37 minutes in Wednesday's 117-116 loss to Philadelphia.

Pritchard won the starting role over Anfernee Simons (as expected) and actually ended up leading the team in minutes. Although his efficiency from behind the three-point line wasn't great, he averaged an astounding 41.1 percent on 7.8 attempts (3.2 three-point shots made) in the 2024-25 regular season, so fantasy managers should expect his numbers to approach this baseline as the season progresses.