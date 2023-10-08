Pritchard signed a four-year, $30 million extension with Boston on Sunday, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Pritchard has been a rotational contributor for Boston across three seasons in the league, bottoming out at 13.4 minutes per game last year, but he's due for an expanded role in 2023-24. The 25-year-old has rained in 40.0 percent of 3.5three-point attempts in his career, and he profiles as the third guard behind Jrue Holiday and Derrick White. Boston's confidence signing him to a long-term deal bodes well for his expected usage moving forward.