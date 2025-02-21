Pritchard notched 28 points (10-18 FG, 8-15 3Pt) and four assists in 31 minutes during Thursday's 124-104 victory over the 76ers.

Pritchard erupted for a game-high 28 points off the bench Thursday, falling one point short of his season high and draining eight three-pointers to match a season-best figure. The 27-year-old guard can be a streaky shooter, but overall, he's averaged a solid 13.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.3 three-pointers through his last eight outings while shooting 41.3 percent from beyond the arc.