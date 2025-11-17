Pritchard posted 30 points (10-16 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-118 victory over the Clippers.

The 30 points and eight three-pointers were both season highs for Pritchard, who has drained at least one trey in all 14 games to begin the season. The 27-year-old guard has been productive in a bigger role for the Celtics this season, averaging 16.4 points, 5.0 assists, 3.9 boards and 2.5 threes in 31.9 minutes a contest.