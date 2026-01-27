Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Exits with finger injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pritchard went to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a left finger injury, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.
Pritchard appeared to suffer the injury while attempting to grab a rebound late in the fourth quarter. He was taken out at the 2:40 mark and went straight to the locker room to have his injury evaluated by medical staff. Anfernee Simons should be on the floor down the stretch in Pritchard's absence.
