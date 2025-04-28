Pritchard amassed zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 26 minutes during Sunday's 107-98 victory over Orlando in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Pritchard was a non-factor yet again, failing to score for just the second time all season. Although Boston was still able to get the win, it is going to need more from Payton moving forward, should the Celtics hope to once again return to the top of the mountain. Game 5 is scheduled for Tuesday in Boston, where Pritchard will almost certainly be looking to make an impact.