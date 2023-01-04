Pritchard ended with 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt) across 15 minutes during Tuesday's 150-117 loss to Oklahoma City.

Pritchard took full advantage of what was an ugly loss Tuesday, serving up a garbage time special of 17 points including three triples. The Celtics were simply embarrassed by an undermanned Thunder, affording guys like Pritchard a crack at more playing time. Despite a proven ability to hit the long ball, Pritchard's role is typically far too small to warrant attention, even in deeper formats.