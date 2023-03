Coach Joe Mazzulla said Pritchard (heel) went through live workout Thursday and may return before the regular season ends, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Pritchard hasn't played since Mar. 6 due to left heel soreness. While Mazzulla's comments are encouraging, they also indicate that the 24-year-old guard is set to miss more time before retaking the court. Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon should continue to see the majority of the backcourt minutes off the bench with Pritchard out.