Pritchard (heel) logged five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across nine minutes in Tuesday's 130-111 loss to the Wizards.

Pritchard was cleared to play for the first time since March 6 following a nine-game absence due to left heel soreness, but he wasn't a part of head coach Joe Mazzulla's rotation. The third-year guard didn't check into the game until 9:21 remained in the fourth quarter, when Boston was already facing a 22-point lead and essentially conceding defeat. In competitive games in which Boston has all of Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon available, Pritchard doesn't look as though he'll be in store for playing time.