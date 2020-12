Pritchard had 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in Tuesday's preseason game against the 76ers.

Pritchard saw extended time off the bench, playing 22 minutes on a night when 13 Celtics saw at least 10 minutes of action. The rookie may have a difficult time holding a consistent role to begin the regular season, but his chances to earn backup minutes will increase as long as Kemba Walker (knee) continues to battle injury.