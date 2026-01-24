Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Goes off for 32 in 2OT
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pritchard produced 32 points (13-24 FG, 6-11 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists across 40 minutes during Friday's 130-126 double-overtime victory over the Nets.
Six made threes tied Pritchard's second-best performance from behind the arc this season. Friday's win marked his fourth time scoring 30 or more points this year. His most timely make was in the first overtime period when he drained a triple that set up Hugo Gonzalez's game-tying shot to extend the game again. His backcourt mate Derrick White was rested against the Nets, opening up more opportunity for Pritchard who made the most of it.
