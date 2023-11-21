Pritchard notched 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Monday's 121-118 overtime loss to Charlotte.

Pritchard dropped a season-high 21 points Monday, taking advantage of the absence of Derrick White (personal). While this was a great performance, managers should take note that prior to Monday, Pritchard had scored double-digits only twice. Viewing this as an outlier, he is not worth adding outside of very deep formats.