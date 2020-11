The Celtics selected Pritchard with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

A four-year starter at Oregon, Pritchard fits the mold of the classic college point guard, but his game should translate well to the NBA level. A 41.5 percent three-point shooter as a senior, Pritchard averaged 20.5 points, adding 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He may never project as a starter at the NBA level, but Pritchard is the type of player who could have a lengthy career as a reliable backup.