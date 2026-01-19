Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Good to go Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pritchard (ankle) is good to go for Monday's game against the Pistons, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Pritchard was previously carrying a questionable tag after missing Saturday's game against the Hawks. With Pritchard expected to reclaim his starting spot, the Celtics will likely shift Baylor Scheierman back to the second unit.
