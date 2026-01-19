default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Pritchard (ankle) is good to go for Monday's game against the Pistons, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Pritchard was previously carrying a questionable tag after missing Saturday's game against the Hawks. With Pritchard expected to reclaim his starting spot, the Celtics will likely shift Baylor Scheierman back to the second unit.

More News