Pritchard (neck) is available for Monday's game against the Pistons.

Pritchard was a late addition to the injury report due to neck spasms, though he'll shed his questionable tag Monday. Over five games in December, the 27-year-old point guard has averaged 14.2 points, 6.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 32.2 minutes per contest.

