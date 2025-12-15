Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Good to go Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pritchard (neck) is available for Monday's game against the Pistons.
Pritchard was a late addition to the injury report due to neck spasms, though he'll shed his questionable tag Monday. Over five games in December, the 27-year-old point guard has averaged 14.2 points, 6.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 32.2 minutes per contest.
