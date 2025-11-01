Pritchard (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Pritchard sustained a sprained left ankle in Friday's win over the 76ers, though he'll shed his probable tag and suit up in the second leg of the team's back-to-back set. Over six regular-season appearances, the 27-year-old guard has averaged 14.7 points, 5.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.8 minutes per contest.