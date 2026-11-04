Pritchard (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Pritchard will shed his questionable tag due to a right shoulder contusion and keep his record of perfect attendance this season alive. The 28-year-old guard has been inconsistent on the offensive end through seven regular-season games, averaging 13.4 points, 3.4 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 27.9 minutes per contest. He could see increased burn Wednesday in the absence of Jayson Tatum (rest).