Pritchard finished with three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five boards and one block in 17 minutes in a 105-75 loss to the Knicks on Sunday.
Pritchard took only threes in the game, as the Celtics struggled offensively to keep pace with an inspired Knicks squad. His five boards tied him for fourth on the team. He'll face the 76ers on Wednesday.
