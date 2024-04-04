Pritchard produced 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 135-100 victory over Oklahoma City.

Pritchard seemed to have cooled off in his last three games, but he delivered another quality showing here, taking advantage of the uptick in minutes and finishing just two assists away from a double-double. Despite coming off the bench, Pritchard has now scored in double digits in seven of his last 10 appearances, a span in which he's averaging 13.0 points, 6.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.