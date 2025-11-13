Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Hands out nine dimes without one TO
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pritchard totaled 24 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and nine assists over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 131-95 victory over the Grizzlies.
Pritchard did a masterful job of orchestrating the offense in this one, finishing with zero turnovers to go with his nine dimes. Among players averaging at least 32 minutes per game this season, Pritchard ranks in the top eight in assist/turnovers ratio at 3.28.
