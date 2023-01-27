Pritchard will not start Thursday's game against the Knicks.

Pritchard received the starting nod in Tuesday's contest with Marcus Smart (ankle), Malcolm Brogdon (personal) and Al Horford (back) sidelined, notching 42 minutes of action. However, with Brogdon and Horford healthy, the Celtics will opt for a lineup of Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Horford and Robert Williams. It's unclear how much playing time Pritchard will receive considering he appears to be the third point guard option even with Smart out.