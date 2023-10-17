Pritchard will come off the bench for Tuesday's preseason game against New York, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Pritchard returns to his designated role off the bench. Jrue Holiday and Derrick White start in the backcourt alongside Boston's full cast of key contributors.
