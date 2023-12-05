Pritchard ended with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 15 minutes during Monday's 122-112 loss to the Pacers.

Coming into the contest, Pritchard had averaged 10.0 points on 47.8 percent shooting over his previous six appearances. However, he fell flat during the In-Season Tournament loss, missing all five of his shots en route to his first scoreless outing since Nov. 8. Pritchard is averaging a career-high 20.5 minutes per game this season, but he's not delivering consistent production.