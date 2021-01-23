Pritchard was helped to the locker room late in the first quarter of Friday's game against the 76ers with an apparent right knee injury, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Pritchard went down after teammate Jaylen Brown fell into his right knee, and he appeared to be in considerable pain. He put very little weight on his right leg as he was helped to the locker room by trainers. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return to the contest.