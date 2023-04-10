Pritchard closed Sunday's 120-114 victory over Atlanta with 30 points (10-21 FG, 9-16 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds and 11 assists across 46 minutes.

Pritchard got a starting nod Sunday due to Boston resting numerous regular starters in the regular-season finale, finishing the win with a 30-point triple-double while leading all players in scoring, rebounds, assists and threes made. Pritchard posted a career-high point total in his first-ever triple-double, becoming the third player in franchise history to score 30 points with at least 13 rebounds and 11 assists, joining John Havlicek and Larry Bird.