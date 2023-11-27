Pritchard posted six points (2-6 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and two rebounds and zero turnovers over 20 minutes in Sunday's 113-103 home win over the Hawks.

Sunday marked Jrue Holiday's (ankle) second consecutive missed game. Unfortunately, Pritchard once again was not able to seize the opportunity to earn extra minutes at point guard. Coach Joe Mazzulla decided to shift Derek White to the point and started Dalano Banton at shooting guard. Pritchard continues to struggle with his three-point shot. He is now shooting 32.2 percent this season from behind the arc.