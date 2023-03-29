Pritchard is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Bucks due to left heel pain, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Pritchard has already missed nine of the last 10 games with a heel injury and will likely be sidelined for at least one contest during the Celtics' upcoming back-to-back. However, as long as the rest of Boston's backcourt is healthy, his absence shouldn't have a significant impact on head coach Joe Mazzulla's rotation.