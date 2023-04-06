Pritchard (heel) is questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Pritchard continues to deal with a lingering heel issue and is in danger of missing a third straight game. However, even when he's been available, he hasn't been a regular part of Boston's rotation lately.
More News
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Downgraded to out•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Officially ruled out•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Late addition to injury report•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Cleared for action•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Questionable vs. Utah•