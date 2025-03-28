Pritchard is questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to left hip flexor tightness, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

The hip issue is a new concern for Pritchard, who hasn't missed an outing since Feb. 4. If the sharpshooter is sidelined against San Antonio, Baylor Scheierman and Sam Hauser could receive an uptick in playing time off the bench. Pritchard has averaged 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 three-pointers and 3.4 assists across 31.6 minutes per contest over his last five outings (one start).