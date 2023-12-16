Pritchard had 21 points (7-10 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Friday's 128-111 win over the Magic.

Pritchard tied his best scoring mark of the campaign, and while the nature of his role off the bench limits his upside considerably, he is prone to have scoring exploits from time to time due to his shooting ability. Even though Pritchard has scored in double digits in five of his last 11 contests, his upside is not very high even in the deeper formats.