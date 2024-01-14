Pritchard logged 19 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes during Saturday's 145-113 victory over the Rockets.

Pritchard has scored in double digits in three of his last four outings off the bench, though the last two contests have been blowouts where he's benefited from extra minutes. In regular circumstances, however, he doesn't carry a lot of upside, and he should be better left on the wire outside of deep formats. Even in those circumstances, he offers little outside of three-point shots and a few assists here and there.