Pritchard played 23 minutes and finished with 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-3 3PT) in Sunday night's loss to the Pacers.

The rookie out of Oregon has been an immediate contributor for the Celtics, who are in need of point guard depth with Kemba Walker (knee) on the shelf. Through three games, Pritchard is averaging 7.7 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.0 assist and 1.7 made threes in 20.3 minutes.