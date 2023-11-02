Pritchard racked up 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and nine assists over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 155-104 win over the Pacers.

The game was effectively over at halftime, and Boston's key bench players wound up seeing extra run as the team rested starters in the fourth quarter. Pritchard took advantage, nearly recording his second career double-double while scoring in double digits for the first time in 2023-24. The fourth-year guard won't see consistent usage in a deep Celtics' backcourt, but as he showed at the end of last season, Pritchard has the ability to post strong fantasy numbers when he gets the opportunity.