Pritchard ended with 21 points (8-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 115-101 victory over the Bulls.

Pritchard had no trouble getting to his spots against a lackluster Chicago defense, scoring 21 points, including four triples. It was the first time Pritchard had topped 20 points in five games, a welcome return to form for those invested in the young guard. Through 35 games, Pritchard is putting up career-high numbers, averaging 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.6 three-pointers in 32.9 minutes per game.