Pritchard is questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers due to left heel pain, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Despite not showing up on the injury report, Pritchard hasn't appeared in back-to-back games, so his potential absence Tuesday shouldn't impact Boston's rotation.
