Pritchard contributed 25 points (9-13 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes during Saturday's 131-104 victory over the Knicks.

Pritchard posted 20-plus points for the second consecutive outing, leading the bench in scoring in the blowout win. Moreover, the 27-year-old finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Jayson Tatum (40 points). Pritchard was extremely efficient in his 25-point performance, and he also sank five or more triples for the 17th time this season. Over his last five appearances, the fifth-year guard has averaged 13.6 points, 4.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 28.0 minutes per game.