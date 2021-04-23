Pritchard recorded 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes during Thursday's 99-86 win over the Suns.

Pritchard reverted back to his usual bench role with the return of Kemba Walker (illness) and led the bench in terms of minutes played and points. The rookie has scored in double figures in four-consecutive games, his longest such streak of the season.