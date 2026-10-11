Pritchard posted 25 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists and four rebounds over 24 minutes during Saturday's 144-106 preseason win over the 76ers.

Pritchard helped the Celtics race out to a commanding lead in the second quarter with 11 points, nine of which came on three triples. The seventh-year point guard has been the Celtics' offensive spark plug the last few seasons, and he operated in a starting role for most of last year in the absence of Jayson Tatum. Pritchard is expected to revert to a rotational role now that Tatum is back, but with Jaylen Brown now in Philadelphia and Paul George in Boston, Pritchard could be the Celtics' second offensive option on most nights.