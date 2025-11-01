Pritchard is probable for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Pritchard twisted his ankle during Friday's 109-108 win over the 76ers, but he stayed in the game and finished with 15 points (7-17 FG, 1-9 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists, two steals and one turnover in 33 minutes. Derrick White (neck) is also probable for the second half of Boston's back-to-back set, but the Celtics should be at full strength, save for Jayson Tatum (knee).