Pritchard contributed 20 points (8-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, six reboudns and one steal over 32 minutes during Boston's 146-101 win over Washington on Thursday.

Pritchard and Derrick White took on larger roles on offense Thursday due to the absence of Jaylen Brown (illness). Pritchard wasn't the most efficient from the field during the win, but he finished as the Celtics' third-leading scorer behind White (30 points) and Jordan Walsh (22 points) and second in assists behind White (nine). It was the seventh time this season that Pritchard has scored 20-plus points, and the sixth-year point guard continues to enjoy a career year in the absence of Jayson Tatum (Achilles). Over his last 10 outings, Pritchard has averaged 20.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.7 threes over 32.5 minutes per game.