Pritchard finished with nine points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Thursday's 128-122 overtime win over Detroit.

Pritchard topped 20 minutes of playing time for the fifth time in the last seven matchups, but he was inefficient from beyond the arc and was unable to post a double-digit scoring total. Across his last seven outings, he's averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 22.4 minutes per game.